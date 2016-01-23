BELGRADE Jan 23 A record crowd of 16,000 saw hosts Serbia win their third successive European water polo championship with a 10-8 win over neighbours Montenegro on Saturday.

The attendance beat the competition record of 11,000 for Serbia's opening 13-6 win over Croatia, with the Kombank Arena's capacity expanded for the clash between the traditional Balkan rivals.

Serbia, who are also the world champions, overcame a one-goal deficit in a strong final quarter.

Having earlier booked a place at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Serbia were joined by Montenegro who beat the more-fancied Italy and Hungary teams to reach the final. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)