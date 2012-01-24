* Q4 adj EPS $1.56 vs est $1.50
* Q4 rev up 8 pct to $$521.4 mln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $1.05 to $1.10 vs est $1.14
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $5.15 to $5.30 vs est $5.31
Jan 24 Waters Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales
of its bioanalytical devices in the pharmaceutical and
industrial-chemical markets, sending its shares up as much as 10
percent.
"The pharmaceutical growth was particularly strong in
Western Europe and in the United States, indicative of a
continuation of an instrument-upgrade cycle," Chief Executive
Douglas Berthiaume said on a conference call.
In recent months, several companies in the life sciences
tools sector have been hit hard by a slowdown in academic and
government spending and budget uncertainty.
However, Waters, which makes laboratory equipment such as
chromatography and spectrometry systems, introduced several new
products in 2011 to tide over the slump.
"The top line beat is encouraging, given the caution on
capital spending," Mizuho Securities analyst Peter Lawson said,
adding that the results highlighted the importance of strong
product launches and was proof that pharmaceutical spending was
heating up.
Lawson said Waters' performance bodes well for other
scientific instruments makers, especially PerkinElmer Inc
and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, both of which
will report their results next week.
Diversified instrument makers, such as Waters, PerkinElmer,
Thermo Fisher and Mettler-Toledo, have weathered the
storm thanks in part to their lower exposure to government
funding.
However, Waters CEO Berthiaume said the combination of
government and university shipments had held up "reasonably
well" during the quarter.
The CEO warned that going forward he expects less robust
sales to government agencies in Europe, Japan and the United
States, which together contribute about 5 percent of Waters'
global sales.
Shares of Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters rose the most
in nearly three years and were trading up 9 percent at $85.71 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
OUTLOOK CAUTIOUS
Waters' first-quarter and full-year profit forecast was
below Street estimates despite stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter numbers.
The life-science tools maker forecast first-quarter earnings
of $1.05 to $1.10 a share while analysts, on average, were
looking for $1.14 per share according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full year 2012, the company forecast an adjusted
profit of $5.15 to $5.30 per share, below the $5.31 estimated by
the analysts.
For the just-concluded fourth-quarter, net income was up at
$137.1 million, or $1.51 a share, from $126.6 million, or $1.36
a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned a profit of $1.56 a share,
higher than the $1.50 a share anticipated by analysts according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8 percent to $521.4 million, also above the
$516.9 million estimated by analysts.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)