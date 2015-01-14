Jan 14 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Xi'an Xigu Microelectronics for 546 million yuan ($88.13 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yfxm05; bit.ly/1DYbTsZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)