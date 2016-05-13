Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says registration of establishing the joint venture is completed on May 5, with other partners
* Says the joint venture is engaged in big data processing service
* The company is holding 51 pct stake in the joint venture
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YdjaGP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)