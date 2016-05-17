Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it revises to issue 91.7 million shares at 19.63 yuan per share to acquire 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based intelligent engineering company
* Says the transaction price remains at 1.8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wUMTX6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)