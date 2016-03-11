March 11 Watkin Jones Ltd, a developer of student accommodation in the UK, said it expected to be valued at about 255 million pounds ($364 million) when it lists on London's junior Alternative Investment Market later this month.

The company said trading in its shares was expected to begin on March 23. ($1 = 0.7009 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru Editing by Sunil Nair)