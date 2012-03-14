March 14 Watsco Inc said it has agreed to acquire 60 percent of Carrier's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning distribution network in Canada.

The business will operate as a joint venture under the name Carrier Enterprise Canada.

The remaining 40 percent will be held by UTC Climate, Controls & Security -- a unit of United Technologies Corp and Carrier's parent.

The deal is expected to close by the end of April. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)