* Q4 EPS $0.39 vs est $0.35
* Q4 rev $645.8 mln vs est $696.8 mln
Feb 15 Heating and refrigeration products
distributor Watsco Inc reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to Watsco
rose to $13.4 million, or 39 cents a share, from $10.4 million,
or 31 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $645.8 million, missing analysts'
estimates of $696.8 million.
Watsco's selling, general and administrative costs fell 3
percent to $128.2 million.
The Florida-based company's shares, which have gained 43
percent since touching a year-low of $50.51 in October, closed
at $72.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)