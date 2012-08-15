BRIEF-Petrobras and Foro Energy announce extension of technology cooperation agreement
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
Aug 15 Generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging a ruling against Watson's generic version of a big-selling diabetes drug, Actos.
Watson said that the FDA improperly denied the company's shared exclusivity on the generic version despite Watson directly following directions received from the regulator.
As a result of the FDA's decision, approval could be delayed for up to six months, Watson said in a statement.
Watson planned to launch its generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Actos on Aug. 17 after a 2010 settlement with the Japanese drugmaker.
The first company that files for approval of a generic version of an off-patent drug typically gets marketing exclusivity for 180 days.
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency would not comment on ongoing litigation.
Actos had total U.S. sales of about $2.7 billion for the twelve months ending May 31, Watson said, quoting IMS Health data.
