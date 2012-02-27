Feb 27 U.S. health regulators have
rejected a vaginal gel from Watson Pharmaceuticals and
Columbia Laboratories aimed at reducing the risk of
premature birth, the companies said on Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration told the companies that the
data was not strong enough to support approval and that they
needed to do additional clinical studies, the companies said.
The decision comes after an advisory panel to the FDA
recommended that the agency reject the drug, already used in
some other countries, because there was not enough data to show
it worked.
The vaginal gel, which contains the hormone progesterone, is
meant for women with a short cervix, who have a higher risk of
premature birth.
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)