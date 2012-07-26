* Q2 EPS ex items $1.42 vs $1.38 Wall St view
* Raises FY EPS view to $5.65-$5.85
(Adds details on results, forecast)
July 26 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
posted a quarterly loss on charges tied to its acquisition of
Actavis, but its profit, excluding one-time items, topped
estimates helped by generic versions of a blood-clot preventer
and an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment.
The company, one of the world's largest makers of generic
drugs, also raised its full-year profit forecast.
New Jersey-based Watson posted a second-quarter loss of
$62.2 million, or 49 cents per share. That compared with net
income of $52.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.
Results in the recent quarter were weighed down by charges
from its pending acquisition of Swiss-based Actavis, which
stands to dramatically expand Watson's international presence.
The company, which announced the deal for at least $5.6 billion
in April, expects it to close in the fourth quarter.
Excluding special items, earnings of $1.42 per share were 4
cents ahead of the average analysts' estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 25 percent to nearly $1.36 billion, about $10
million ahead of estimates.
Its generic drug revenue rose 26 percent to $995 million.
The company benefited from sales of a generic version of
Sanofi's Lovenox blood-clot preventer and Johnson &
Johnson's Concerta drug for attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder.
Watson forecast 2012 earnings in a range of $5.65 to $5.85
per share, up from its prior view of $5.55 to $5.80. Analysts
are looking for $5.76.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)