Nov 1 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc's WPI.N third-quarter profit beat expectations on a 39 percent jump in generic drug revenue, helped by sales of oral contraceptives and extended-release products.

Watson, which lifted its full-year year forecast, also predicted a big profit boost in the fourth quarter from its launch of a U.S. generic version of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Lipitor cholesterol fighter at the end of November.

Third-quarter net income rose to $68.1 million, or 54 cents per share, from $25.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.09 per share topped the average estimate of analysts by four cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $1.08 billion.

Watson's generic revenue rose to $802 million. Sales of its generic extended-release products jumped 89 percent to $341.7 million, stemming from the launch of a generic of an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug.

The company's international generics revenue was helped by its acquisition of Greece-based Specifar earlier this year.

Watson projected 2011 earnings, excluding items, in a range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share. In July, it forecast a range of $4.25 to $4.50. Analysts have been looking for $4.48.

Watson, which has rights to launch a generic of Lipitor authorized by Pfizer, projected a fourth-quarter earnings contribution from generic Lipitor of 48 cents to 53 cents per share -- or about 10 percent of its profit for the year. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)