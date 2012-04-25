NEW YORK, April 25 Retail syndication of the $6.25 billion new money credit facility that will back Watson Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of Actavis Group is slated to launch April 30, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The facility comprises a $4.5 billion, 364-day bridge loan, a $1.5 billion five-year, term loan and $250 million that will be added to the company's existing $500 million revolver, sources said.

Drawn pricing is 150bp over Libor. Expected ratings are BBB (Negative)/Baa3 (Stable). Commitments are due May 14.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo lead the deal.

The permanent financing will be a combination of a term loan and senior unsecured notes. The company's leverage is expected to be below three times in 2013 and around two times in 2014, according to a presentation.

As previously reported, Watson was believed to be lining up in mid-April the $6 billion financing. At the time, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC that the debt financing was expected to include a $2 billion term loan and a $4 billion bridge-to-bond facility.

Watson will acquire Actavis for an upfront payment of 4.25 billion euros, and an additional 250 million euros in Watson common stock if it reaches specific milestones, for a total of 4.50 billion euro ($5.95 billion).

Watson will become the third-largest global generics company with 2012 anticipated pro forma revenue of approximately $8 billion. (Editing By Jon Methven)