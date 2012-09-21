Sept 21 Generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals
Inc said it has recalled two lots of its hydrocodone and
acetaminophen combination pain drug due to the possibility that
the pills may contain higher than intended doses of the
medicines.
The voluntary, nationwide recall announced on Friday was
prompted by a patient complaint that tablets were thicker and
darker than usual.
The affected pills were supposed to contain 10 milligrams of
hydrocodone, a narcotic painkiller, and 500 mg of acetaminophen,
the active ingredient in common pain products such as Tylenol.
Ingestion of excessive amounts of acetaminophen can cause
liver damage, especially in patients on other acetaminophen
medications, those with existing liver problems or in people who
consume more than three alcoholic beverages a day.
Excessive amounts of hydrocodone can cause an increase in
severity of side effects, such as sedation and breathing
problems.
Watson said it has received no reports of injuries related
to the product being recalled.