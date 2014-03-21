March 20 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Li Ka-shing's A.S. Watson Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The initial public offering of retailer Watson is expected to happen this year with Hong Kong as one of the venues for the planned dual listing, billionaire Li Ka-shing said last month. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)