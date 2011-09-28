Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
* Says cuts will reduce North American non-direct payroll cost by about 10 pct
* Says several cost cutting actions underway outside North America
Sept 28 Watts Water Technologies said it will incur a charge of about $1.1 million in the third quarter related to some job cuts in North America as the plumbing products maker battles continued slowdown in its markets.
The company, which has notified affected employees, said the termination will reduce North America non-direct payroll cost by about 10 percent.
Several cost-cuting measures outside North America are also underway, the company said in a statement.
Shares of North Andover, Massachusetts-based company closed at $26.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners. * ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not alr
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage: