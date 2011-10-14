* Settles bribery charges against its former China unit

* To pay $3.6 mln in interests, $200,000 in penalties

* Resolves all govt investigations regarding co's China unit

Oct 14 Plumbing products maker Watts Water Technologies Inc agreed to pay U.S. regulators about $3.8 million to settle allegations of bribery against employees of its former unit in China.

The company had received information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2009 regarding possible improper payments to foreign government officials by employees of Watts Valve Changsha Co Ltd.

Watts Water, which makes valves that control water flow, filtration systems and drainage devices, agreed to pay the SEC $3.6 million in interests and $200,000 in penalties.

Watts Water expects that the settlement will resolve all government investigations concerning the unit's sales practices and potential U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, it said in a filing with the SEC.

Shares of North Andover, Massachusetts-based Watts Water were up 2 percent at $29.68 in afternoon trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)