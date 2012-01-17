LONDON Jan 17 Alstom and SSE
Renewables, the marine developer arm of UK energy firm SSE
, have agreed to form a joint venture to develop a wave
energy installation off the coast of Orkney in Scotland, they
said on Tuesday.
The Costa Wave project will be located around 5 kilometres
north of Orkney's mainland and will be able to provide up to 200
megawatts of electricity, the firms said in a statement.
The cost of the project was not disclosed. The firms aim to
reach full capacity at the site by the end of the decade.
"This project places Alstom at the forefront of the
fast-developing ocean energy sector along with our offshore wind
and tidal energy businesses," said Jerome Pecresse, president of
Alstom Renewable Power.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Jane Baird)