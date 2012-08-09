CEE MARKETS-Banks drive indices to new highs on Fed rate outlook

* Budapest stocks touch record high, Warsaw a 17-month high * Bank stocks lead the rise after Fed hints at rate hike * Romanian inflation rises, central bank may tighten policy (Adds leu fall, trader comment, Polish rate setter) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Budapest stocks hit a record high on Wednesday as Central European equities rose with other markets on the prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month.