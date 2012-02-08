BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
AMSTERDAM Feb 8 Mexican plastics pipe maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Dutch rival Wavin for 531 million euros after raising its price for a third time. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the companies made minor changes to their concessions.