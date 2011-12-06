* Mexichem raises offer to 9.0 euro/share from 8.5 euro
* Offer values Wavin at about 455 million euros
* Wavin to issue statement, declines further comment
* Wavin shares close at 7.83 euros before new offer came
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 Mexico's Mexichem
raised its offer for Dutch rival Wavin NV
in a deal worth about 455 million euros ($608.9
million) that would create the world's top producer of plastic
piping.
Mexichem, based near Mexico City, increased its offer on
Tuesday to 9 euros per Wavin share from an initial 8.50 euros,
which some investors and analysts had said was too low.
Wavin shares closed down 0.9 percent at 7.83 before the new
offer was announced. They have traded below the offer price
since it was announced last month, and are priced below Wavin's
book value of 11.54 euros per share, according to Reuters data.
"Mexichem expects to receive a positive response from the
management and supervisory boards of Wavin shortly," Mexichem
said in a statement.
Mexichem, which has met with representatives of Wavin's
boards to discuss its original offer, said the increase was to
show it wanted to "move forward" with its offer.
Wavin said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday and
declined further comment.
Asked if Mexichem could further increase its offer, a Dutch
spokesman for the group said the offer was "fair and firm".
"Every shareholder has to make his own decision. We also
have to take into account the current reality," the spokesman
said.
The outlook for the construction sector in several European
markets remains bleak because of the euro zone crisis, economic
uncertainty and government austerity measures, and Wavin's share
price had fallen 65 percent this year before Mexichem's offer
was made public last month.
Wavin's stand-alone value, excluding potential takeover
synergies, was well above 10 euros per share, said asset manager
Jack Jonk of Dutch insurance group Delta Lloyd, which
owns 7.9 percent of Wavin shares.
Wavin is a leading supplier in Europe of plastic pipes used
for tap water, heating and cooling, soil and waste.
It reported net profit of 7.1 million euros on revenue of
1.231 billion in 2010.
During the last decade, Mexichem has transformed itself from
a Mexican plastic pipe maker into a leading supplier in Latin
America. The company controls the entire supply chain, from salt
mines to manufacturing to distribution.
Mexichem shares were down 1.6 percent at 46.63 pesos by 1841
GMT.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Addional reporting by Anna Ferschtman; Editing by Sara Webb
and David Holmes)