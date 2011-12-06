* Mexichem raises offer to 9.0 euro/share from 8.5 euro

* Offer values Wavin at about 455 million euros

* Wavin to issue statement, declines further comment

* Wavin shares close at 7.83 euros before new offer came (Adds Wavin details)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 Mexico's Mexichem raised its offer for Dutch rival Wavin NV in a deal worth about 455 million euros ($608.9 million) that would create the world's top producer of plastic piping.

Mexichem, based near Mexico City, increased its offer on Tuesday to 9 euros per Wavin share from an initial 8.50 euros, which some investors and analysts had said was too low.

Wavin shares closed down 0.9 percent at 7.83 before the new offer was announced. They have traded below the offer price since it was announced last month, and are priced below Wavin's book value of 11.54 euros per share, according to Reuters data.

"Mexichem expects to receive a positive response from the management and supervisory boards of Wavin shortly," Mexichem said in a statement.

Mexichem, which has met with representatives of Wavin's boards to discuss its original offer, said the increase was to show it wanted to "move forward" with its offer.

Wavin said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday and declined further comment.

Asked if Mexichem could further increase its offer, a Dutch spokesman for the group said the offer was "fair and firm".

"Every shareholder has to make his own decision. We also have to take into account the current reality," the spokesman said.

The outlook for the construction sector in several European markets remains bleak because of the euro zone crisis, economic uncertainty and government austerity measures, and Wavin's share price had fallen 65 percent this year before Mexichem's offer was made public last month.

Wavin's stand-alone value, excluding potential takeover synergies, was well above 10 euros per share, said asset manager Jack Jonk of Dutch insurance group Delta Lloyd, which owns 7.9 percent of Wavin shares.

Wavin is a leading supplier in Europe of plastic pipes used for tap water, heating and cooling, soil and waste.

It reported net profit of 7.1 million euros on revenue of 1.231 billion in 2010.

During the last decade, Mexichem has transformed itself from a Mexican plastic pipe maker into a leading supplier in Latin America. The company controls the entire supply chain, from salt mines to manufacturing to distribution.

Mexichem shares were down 1.6 percent at 46.63 pesos by 1841 GMT. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Addional reporting by Anna Ferschtman; Editing by Sara Webb and David Holmes)