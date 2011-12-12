AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem's 9 euro per share cash bid for Dutch rival Wavin is full and fair and has the support of some "significant" Wavin shareholders, a company executive said.

Mexichem also expects to hear from the Wavin board of directors in the "coming days" about its request to conduct due diligence, Enrique Ortega Prieto, Mexichem's strategy director, told reporters on Monday.

Mexichem made its initial indicative offer for Wavin on Nov. 22, for 8.50 euros per share in cash, which Wavin said it would consider but later rejected. On Dec. 6 Mexichem increased its offer for its Dutch peer to 9 euros per share, valuing the Dutch firm at 455 million euros.

Wavin also rejected the latest bid and said any further takeover discussions are conditional upon a higher bid.

Prieto declined to name the Wavin shareholders who support Mexichem's bid. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Will Waterman)