UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 Online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair Inc filed for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
Wayfair, which filed to raise $350 million from the offering, said it intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "W". (bit.ly/1oB4U4S)
Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Allen & Co LLC are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources