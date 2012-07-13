(Adds details)
July 13 Moody's Investors Service on Friday
revised the rating outlook for Wayne County, Michigan, to
negative from stable, citing its slim operating margins and
ongoing financial troubles in Detroit, its biggest city.
Moody's affirmed a Baa2 rating on the county's outstanding
general obligation limited tax debt.
The rating agency said the county could face a tough time
eliminating its deficit in a timely manner because the county is
depending on state approval to use unspent grant revenue.
"Furthermore, the weakening credit quality of Detroit
and its ongoing bankruptcy concerns could have an impact on the
county's operations, though the extent of such an impact remains
uncertain," Moody's said.
It added that the county's finances would be under new
pressure if it were to assume some services currently provided
by Detroit without additional revenue to cover those expenses.
Moody's last month cut Detroit's credit ratings deeper into
the junk category due to the city's illiquid cash position and
the lack of a clear political consensus on implementing the
city's financial stability agreement with the state of Michigan.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)