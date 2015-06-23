June 23 Waypoint Capital, the investment vehicle backed by biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli, appointed former chief executive of Sanofi SA, Christopher Viehbacher, as a managing partner to its U.S.-based healthcare investment fund.

Viehbacher, who will join the Gurnet Point Capital fund on July 1, has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

He was also the chairman of Genzyme Corp.