BRIEF-UK's CMA considers David Lloyd Clubs-16 Virgin Active Limited Gyms deal
March 17 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
LONDON, Sept 30 European private equity firm Montagu is to sell its stake in medical services provicer Euromedic to Ares Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, the fund said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal with Ares would value the firm at 800 million-1 billion euros ($1-$1.3 billion).
Ares, which is backed by Swiss biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli's investment vehicle Waypoint Capital, already owns around 60 percent of Euromedic, with Montagu holding a stake of around 30 percent, a source familiar with the negotiations said.
($1 = 0.7916 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.