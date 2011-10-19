FRANKFURT Oct 19 German publisher Axel Springer AG (SPRGn.DE) has bid 300-330 million euros ($411-452 million) for parts of the WAZ media group, a person familiar with the offer said.

The source said on Wednesday that Axel Springer is primarily interested in WAZ's online business, Austrian newspaper Kronen-Zeitung and its TV guides.

There are no plans to increase the offer, the person told Reuters. A spokeswoman for Axel Springer declined to comment.

Monthly magazine manager magazin earlier reported Axel Springer had offered 800 million euros and was prepared to raise that bid.

Axel Springer said last month that it made an offer for parts of WAZ, one of the country's largest publishing houses, setting up a bid battle with a WAZ shareholder.

The bid came a month after WAZ shareholder Petra Grotkamp -- part of one of two groups of inheritors that own WAZ -- had offered 500 million euros for 50 percent of WAZ.

The WAZ group is based in Essen in the central part of the Ruhr area, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It owns more than 500 newspapers and magazines in Germany, Austria, eastern Europe and Russia, as well as online sites and radio channels. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)