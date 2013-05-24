May 23 Google Inc is considering buying
Israeli mobile satellite navigation start-up Waze Inc, which may
lead to a bidding war with Facebook Inc, Bloomberg news
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Waze is seeking more than $1 billion and is fielding
expressions of interest from multiple parties, said Bloomberg,
citing a source.
Other media have reported that Facebook Inc has held
talks to buy Waze for as much as $1 billion
Google and other parties approached Waze after the Facebook
talks became public but none of the bidders are close to
clinching a deal, Bloomberg said, adding that the start-up might
decide to remain independent.
Waze could not immediately be reached for comment. Google
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Waze uses satellite signals from members' smartphones to
generate maps and traffic data, which it then shares with other
users, offering real-time traffic info.