(Follows alerts)
Dec 21 Investment fund Macquarie
Infrastructure Partners II has agreed to buy WCA Waste
Corporation in a cash deal valued at $526 million, the
solid waste management company said.
Macquarie will pay $6.50 for each WCA share, a premium of 32
percent to the stock's Wednesday close of $4.91 on Nasdaq.
The fund will also redeem all Series A preferred stock and
either partially or completely refinance WCA's existing credit
facilities.
Macquarie Infrastructure Partners is a member of the
Macquarie Group of companies.
The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of
2012, will be financed through a combination of shareholder
capital from the fund and new underwritten credit facilities,
WCA said.
The Houston-based WCA serves about 450,000 customers in the
U.S. Southwest and Midwest.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)