UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
SYDNEY Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).
The A$8.85 per-share offer announced by Saputo in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange is a 24.8 percent premium to Warrnambool's Friday closing price of A$7.09.
Saputo, which already owns 88.02 percent of Warrnambool shares, said it will fund the acquisition from cash on hand and existing credit facilities. ($1 = 1.3233 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
MILAN, June 16 Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain Esselunga is not up for sale, its majority shareholders said in a letter to managers after China's Yida International Investment Group offered to buy the company.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.