Jan 26 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG

* Says has acquired two managers in form of Max Bensel as new head of finance, and Ivo Joachim Mokross as new head of asset management

* Says both previously worked for KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG where they built up real estate portfolio and finance department Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)