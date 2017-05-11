TLG Immobilien executives tell Reuters
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going
forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas
Karoff
* TLG, WCM merger creates commercial real estate portfolio
of about 3 billion euros. The combined 447 properties have a
rental income of 204 million euros. The combined group will be
able to benefit from WCM's 150-180 million euros of losses
carried forward
* "We have a realistic chance of being included in Germany's
midcap index MDAX," says Peter Finkbeiner
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner)