Dalian commodity exchange cuts near-month iron ore contract fees
SHANGHAI, March 14 The Dalian Commodity Exchange in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.
Sept 25 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG : * Says announces acquisition of five commercial properties and appointment of
new board member * Says properties purchase price of about 107 million euros * Says Stavros Efremidis to become new member of management board * Says acquisitions will be financed by bank loan and proceeds from planned
rights issue of about 19 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
DUBAI, March 14 The Qatar Stock Exchange is awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.