BRIEF-Former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal joining OnDeck board
Sept 8 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Said on Friday it reported its Chairman of the Management Board Krzysztof Cichecki resigned and took the role of Vice-Chairman of the Management Board
* Said new Chairman of the Management Board is Mariusz Muszynski, who resigned from being Vice-Chairman of the Management Board
* Said all the above changes are effective from Sept. 6, 2014
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's state-backed 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program