MADRID Jan 10 The chief executive of Italian travel retailer World Duty Free has said its main shareholder, Italy's Benetton family, could agree to bring in a new partner and that he considered this a "good option", according to Spanish newspaper Expansion.

The Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in the company to make it more attractive to a potential partner, two sources close to the matter told Reuters in December.

"Our (main) shareholder is active and a combination would be a good option for the company," WDF Chief Executive Eugenio Andrades said in an interview published on Saturday.

A new partner could help WDF cope with the increasing costs of airport concessions, as well as giving the operator more economic muscle in dealing with suppliers, analysts say.

Andrades expressed no preference beyond "any operator capable of maximising the combination of the two businesses, although the important thing is the strategy with which it is carried out."

Speculation of a WDF partner has included South Korea's Lotte Duty Free, and Switzerland's Dufry. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)