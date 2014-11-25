MILAN Nov 25 South Korea's Lotte Duty Free said on Tuesday it was casting an eye over assets including Italy's World Duty Free but there had been no meetings between the two, after a report about a possible tie-up boosted shares in the Italian travel retailer.

Italian daily Il Corriere Della Sera reported on Monday that World Duty Free (WDF) was sounding out Lotte Duty Free and Hotel Shilla for a potential merger, pushing its shares 3 percent higher. The stock rose further on Tuesday, gaining 0.9 percent to 7.64 euros by 0814 GMT.

A spokesman for Lotte Duty Free said WDF was one of many assets it was looking at as part of its plan to become the world's third-largest duty free operator.

However, there have not been any meetings or official expression of interest on either side, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Hotel Shilla's duty free business said it had not looked into WDF.

A source close to Italy's Benetton family, which owns a 50.1 percent stake in WDF through holding company Edizione, told Reuters on Monday it was seeking a partner for the retailer and was willing to dilute its majority stake.

But a merger deal was premature given that the company only appointed new Chief Executive Eugenio Andrades this month and planned to present a new business plan by January, the source added. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Joyce Lee; Editing by Mark Potter)