Jan 5 Dom Maklerski WDM SA

* Said on Friday that it has commenced the reverse merger proceedings of its unit WDM Capital SA

* On Jan. 2 WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 100,423 newly issued shares of Arkadia SA with issue price of 21,590,945 zlotys ($6.00 million) in exchange for 8,567,000 shares (65.9 pct stake) of WDM Capital SA

* Arkadia SA is wholly-owned unit of WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* On Jan.2 Arkadia's shareholders meeting decided to change Arkadia's name to Everest Investments Holding SA

* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will sell a 100 pct stake in Everest Investments Holding to a company controlled by Piotr Sieradzan

* Piotr Sieradzan after transaction will gain indirect control of WDM Capital SA and both units, WDM Capital and Everest Investments Holding, will be divested from the company's capital group

($1 = 3.5990 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)