By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Dec 2 Clients often ask financial
adviser Grant Rawdin to teach their children about money before
they send them off to college or to their first jobs. After
years of doing so, he had an epiphany: He needed to sign those
young adults up as clients, too.
Rawdin now hands out a formal engagement letter to the
younger generation to officially link them to his firm,
Philadelphia-based Wescott Financial Advisory Group.
It sounds logical, but it is not the obvious choice for most
advisers since most young adults often do not have enough money
to merit the time it takes to manage their portfolios.
Yet someday they might, either with their own earnings or an
inheritance. Some $30 trillion will change hands to Generation
Y, generally defined as people born after 1980, over the next 30
years, according to consulting company Accenture Plc.
"I think young people do want to be taken seriously," says
Eleanor Blayney, consumer advocate of the CFP Board trade group
for financial planners. "They don't demand a lot time, and it
will ultimately will come to pay off.
"Any advisor who is looking at the future will want to think
about how to engage them."
BUNDLE UP
Most advisers do not have a formal approach to dealing with
the children of their clients, but some are doing more than
arranging a few mixers.
Grant Rawdin has a more structured plan. He started with a
"friends-and-family" package, and after "incremental
epiphanies," he formalized it into a program called Entrada, the
Spanish word for "entrance," in July 2012.
"It's a strategic pipeline," Rawdin says.
The minimum of investable assets is $250,000, and the main
focus is on long-term planning. Some of the firm's premier
investing opportunities for those who meet the $2 million
minimum are not available at this level.
A more common option is to bundle family services. In many
cases, the main client's fees cover the kids.
At Cincinnati-based Truepoint Inc, advisers start signing
young clients with custodial accounts as soon as they reach the
age of maturation, which is 21 in most cases.
The accounts are not subject to minimum fees, and pricing is
worked out for each client, says Michael Chasnoff, founder and
chief executive officer.
In one family, the main clients are a couple in their 60s
who have a net worth around $12 million. The grandmother, in her
90s, is also a client, as are two of the couple's four children.
"When our client passes on, there will be a significant
amount to distribute - far more than from Grandma," says
Truepoint adviser John Evans.
While the account is "not a home run" for the firm at this
point, he says, the goal is to keep managing the money as it
passes through generations instead of losing it as the kids go
their own ways.
The approach of Lynn Ballou, managing partner of Ballou Plum
Wealth Advisors of Lafayette, California, is to give away up to
three hours of financial planning advice free to the children of
clients. If they need anything more than that, hourly fees for
financial planning get bundled into the parents' bill.
Since she is worried about spending too much time on small
accounts, she is progressing slowly.
"Let's say I have $1 million client, and they have four
kids," she says. "If they split the money at $250,000 each,
we're backsliding."
Nevertheless, she has been able to manage the time so far.
"I can see where there might someday be a client whose child
needs so much," she says. "In that case, we'd find out what the
break point is and go to the family and discuss it."
BEST REFERRALS
One side benefit that financial adviser Paul Jarvis has
found is that parents make wonderful cheerleaders in a business
that is all about referrals.
The Fargo, North Dakota-based certified financial planner
works with a married couple who, when their kids come of age,
send them a letter strongly encouraging them to work with him.
"I just about cried when I read it," Jarvis says. "They
wrote: 'We think you'll end up having substantial wealth, and
you need to know how to manage it. Paul is going to do a great
job understanding your goals.'"
That family is worth more than $10 million today, he says,
and he has five family members as clients. He is confident that
developing relationships with the younger adults over time is
the best strategy.
While none of Rawdin's young clients have hit the jackpot
yet, he is also satisfied with the results so far.
"You can't make a business out of it," he says, "but you can
grow a business out of it."