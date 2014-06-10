BOSTON, June 10Rick Flynn, a veteran in helping
wealthy families preserve their millions, has launched his own
family office business where he will counsel clients on a range
of matters from selling their businesses to finding bodyguards
and choosing the right investment manager.
Flynn Family Office was created this month when Flynn and
several others split from Rothstein Kass as the firm, which made
its name by auditing hedge funds, was being acquired by
accounting giant KPMG LLP, the firm told Reuters on Tuesday.
Focus Financial Partners, a leading international
partnership of independent fiduciary wealth management firms
with roughly $60 billion in client assets, is backing Flynn
Family Office, which began operations on June 1.
The firm is set up to provide customized family wealth
strategies that help with decisions from buying or selling a
company to finding charities to donate to.
"As ultra-wealthy individuals and families increasingly see
asset management as a commoditized offering, the true trusted
adviser is the problem solver," Flynn said, adding "Because we
don't manage assets, FFO is able to bring together elite teams
of professionals and qualified service providers and manage all
aspects from advanced planning and philanthropic activities to
concierge healthcare and personal security."
Before launching his own firm, Flynn was principal-in-charge
of the Family Office Group at Rothstein Kass. Evan Jehle,
another former principal at Rothstein Kass, joins Flynn at FFO.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)