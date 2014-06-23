By Michael Leibel
NEW YORK, June 23 Executives at top U.S. wealth
managers say they need more technology to maintain their
market-leading positions as younger investors seek to manage
their money in a digital world, but research shows firms are not
keeping up with client demands.
Many managers are more comfortable meeting face-to-face with
clients. But a preference for video chat through services such
as Skype is becoming more prevalent, especially with under-40
investors.
"As individuals have started using other full-featured
applications for other purposes, they've grown to expect that
level of sophistication from everyone, including from their
[wealth management] providers," Brent Beardsley, North American
asset and wealth management leader for Boston Consulting Group,
said in an interview.
Between 40 and 60 percent of wealth management clients want
direct wealth manager contact via video chat, but fewer than 20
percent of banks offer these services, according to BCG's 2014
Global Wealth Report. More than 60 percent of clients want
investment recommendations and portfolio analysis delivered
online, on both web and mobile applications. But only half of
wealth management firms offer these services, the June 9 report
said.
Millennial investors, a broad group generally under the age
of 40, drive most of this demand. Nearly 77 percent of high net
worth individuals under 40 conduct most or all of their wealth
management functions through digital channels, according to the
2014 World Wealth Report from Capgemini and RBC Wealth
Management. In five years, that is expected to jump to 82.5
percent.
Demand also has increased because older investors have
become more tech savvy, Beardsley said.
But video chat, interaction via social media networks and
automated portfolio analysis and simulation remain limited.
Greg Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley Wealth and
Investment Management, said a "fair amount" of the
company's $500 million annual technology budget is for client
interactions. A recently launched mobile application that allows
clients to deposit checks by uploading pictures from their
phones is just the beginning, Fleming said.
"We're not looking to just catch up." he said, "We have the
scale where we should be the best in technology."
Morgan Stanley plans to introduce a revamped online
experience in early 2015, with enriched portfolio reporting,
bank and cash management and data visualization features to help
clients understand their investments.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp executives said mobile
orders averaged 13.4 percent of the firm's daily trading volume
in the first quarter, up about 50 percent from year-ago levels.
The brokerage is upgrading its order-taking systems and building
out a video chat function.
Some are concerned the growth of digital solutions will make
advisers less relevant to a younger generation of investors.
Others are more sanguine about the future.
Frank Porcelli, a managing director at BlackRock Inc
, the world's largest asset manager, said he isn't
worried about financial advisers becoming obsolete.
"People talked about WebMD," said Porcelli, who heads
BlackRock's retail business. "But when you're sick, you actually
go see your doctor."
