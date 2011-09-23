(The writer is a Reuters contributor. Opinions are her own.)
By Toddi Gutner
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 With the markets still
gyrating like a yo-yo, most investment advisers have likely
been barraged with questions from their clients.
But investors tend to make the worst decisions when
confronted with chaos. To avoid a reactionary and emotional
response to market swings, consider an investment policy
statement (ISP). An ISP is an honest assessment of your
investment goals and objectives and clearly identifies how you
plan to achieve them.
Are you saving for a your child's college education,
retirement, a second home? Your ISP lays out your investment
constraints, your risk tolerance, and can include your expected
rate of return and your portfolio rebalancing schedule, among
other details.
"It is a roadmap," says Elle Kaplan, founding partner and
CEO of Lexion Capital Management, an investment advisory firm
in New York. "It is a flexible, living document that changes
with life circumstances."
ISPs have been around a long time but investors drift away
from them during bull markets. Given the current market
volatility and the expectation that it will continue, it is no
surprise ISPs have made a comeback.
"Investors got re-introduced to risk in the early 2000s and
ultra-high net worth individuals started to look at best
practices of the institutions," says Sharath M. Sury, executive
director of the Institute for Financial Innovation & Risk
Management and an adjust professor of economics at the
University of California at Santa Cruz.
"As people got educated about risk, they adopted ways to
control or discipline their investment managers," she says. If
you have a registered investment adviser, an IPS is considered
a best practice.
Unfortunately, "not enough clients do them because it
requires a lot of work on their part," says Margaret Franklin,
chair of the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute and CEO of
Kinsale Private Wealth in Toronto.
In many cases, says Franklin, investment policy statements
are either too formulaic or pre-formatted and not customized.
"Managers should spend more time with clients, ask more
provocative questions and listen more," she says.
To make the most out of your ISP, consider these
guidelines:
Review regularly
What often happens is that investors and advisers develop
an ISP and then put it aside. "The policy isn't just a thing
you write and put away," says Franklin. "You have to relook at
the policy and make sure you know what it reflects," she says.
Most advisers recommend a quarterly review or an update if your
life circumstances change.
Stick to it
It is one thing to have an ISP, but it is another to follow
it. "The real problem is that clients don't tend to stick to
the IPS," says Sury. "The fact of the matter is, it really
should be a contract between you and your adviser."
Make it legally binding
Your ISP should be signed by your adviser and countersigned
by you, the client. That makes it a legally binding contract,
and it is the interest of both parties to make sure it is
executed. "I have seen it used in litigation many times," says
Sury.
Many investors probably think that they don't have enough
assets to warrant such a policy. Not true. No matter what size
your net worth you should have an ISP, says Kaplan. With one,
"people would have better [investing] outcomes," she says.
