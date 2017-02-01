(Corrects the number of advisory groups in second paragraph to
NEW YORK Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth
management firm HighTower said it landed its second
billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.
HighTower Chief Executive Officer Elliot Weissbluth said the
new hires capped off a record-setting year for recruiting in
2016, when the firm brought on 14 financial advisory groups, up
from an annual average of about eight.
Joel Talish joined the firm from Wells Fargo Advisors
in Westchester County, New York, and John Buffa came
from Morgan Stanley's office in Paramus, New Jersey.
The pair, who managed a combined $1 billion in assets at
their previous firms, met through industry connections, and will
work together under the name Cognetic Capital Advisors, said
Weissbluth.
Talish and Buffa were unavailable for comment. Morgan
Stanley and Wells Fargo both declined to comment beyond
confirming the advisers left the firms.
Under HighTower's independent business model, Talish and
Buffa own and operate their business based out of HighTower's
Manhattan office, and they pay the firm for support services
like technology, marketing, accounting and compliance.
HighTower is considered an independent wealth management
firm because it is not affiliated with a bank, like Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch, and because its advisers can
offer clients many kinds of investment products from different
financial services firms.
In mid-January, HighTower announced it brought on a team of
four advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's private bank, where they
had managed $1 billion in client assets.
Weissbluth said that the scandal over Wells Fargo's improper
sales practices, in addition to other bank scandals in recent
years, was one reason the advisers wanted to break away.
"If you're looking around the industry, you see fraud and
abuse," Weissbluth said by phone. "We're not in the business of
abusing anybody because our business is not designed to sell our
product at the expense of the customer."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)