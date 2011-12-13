* Wealthy investors place stability as top priority
* Admit to having "no idea" about alternatives
LONDON Dec 13 Wealthy investors battered
and bruised by a financial and economic crisis with no clear end
in sight, look set to sit out the storm on the sidelines heading
into 2012, content to keep a lid on losses, a survey has found.
A poll of nearly 800 people in the UK worth at least 100,000
pounds found more than 80 percent believed taking on more risk
now would result in losing more money.
More than half of the respondents to the survey carried out
by Natixis Global Asset Management placed stability as their
number one priority.
But sacrificing riskier options for safety could see
investors squandering opportunities.
"The pendulum may have swung too far in terms of risk
aversion, causing individual investors to shun investment
options that are designed to grow portfolios while minimising
risk in volatile environments," said John Hailer, president and
CEO of Natixis Global Asset Management, U.S. and Asia.
Investors may be risk averse but they also suffer from a
lack of knowledge surrounding alternative investments, the
survey showed. Nearly half of respondents admitted to having "no
idea" about the asset class.
"More education is clearly needed on alternatives," Hailer
said.
Alternative investments range from hedge funds and
infrastructure to wine and art. They are conventionally less
liquid than traditional assets and therefore deemed more risky.
A separate report published on Tuesday by UK wealth
management firm Williams de Broë (WDB) also warned that private
investors who fail to exploit low interest rates and heightened
volatility could be left with few rewards.
"In order for portfolios to provide returns that are more
than paltry, investors must take on greater risk at a time when
the volatility of equity markets is highly likely to become ever
greater. It is a difficult circle to square," said Jim
Wood-Smith, Head of Research at WDB.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)