NEW YORK, March 25 Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co bought financial information and advisory website LearnVest.com to compete more directly with wealth management companies, its top executive said on Wednesday.

"I've always said our real competitors are not other insurance companies," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Schlifske said in a telephone interview. "This move will accelerate Northwestern Mutual's competition in non-traditional spaces with wealth management."

Schlifske declined to discuss details of the deal, including what the 160-year-old, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company paid for LearnVest.

Created in 2009, LearnVest has raised nearly $75 million in venture financing, two-thirds of it in the last 18 months, founder and Chief Executive Officer Alexa von Tobel said.

Northwestern Mutual, which invested in LearnVest last April, plans to use its software for many of its clients' financial plans because it updates account information hourly, faster than the current system, Schlifske said.

Northwestern Mutual has nearly $90 billion in assets under management and produced 400,000 financial plans in 2014.

The benefit for LearnVest is support for growth, von Tobel said.

LearnVest plans within the next year to hire 30-40 designers, technology engineers and planners at its offices in New York and Arizona, raising its workforce to as much as 190 employees from 150.

Von Tobel, who will stay on as LearnVest CEO, said the company will also utilize Northwestern Mutual's research and century and a half of market data to deepen its financial education offerings. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)