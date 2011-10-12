* Wealthy donors angry about government gridlock
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 12 They might not be among the jobless
protesting against Wall Street, but the rich are angry, too.
Furious over U.S. government gridlock, the wealthy have their
own form of protest: Refusing to make political contributions.
A number of financial advisers say their wealthy clients
have told them they will not make political contributions this
year, many for the first time ever.
Bessemer Trust CEO John Hilton says in his 42 years
advising ultra high-net worth investors, he has never seen
clients so frustrated with the state of affairs in
Washington.
He said a number of the firm's clients - who have an
average of $30 million in investable assets - say they believe
a lack of leadership and political wrangling are the primary
cause of recent market problems - and the declines in their
portfolios. Because of that, they say they're saying no to
requests to make political contributions.
"People are pissed," said Alan Ungar, an adviser with
Critical Capital Management Inc. in Calabasas, California. His
clients have an average $1.6 million or more in assets invested
with the firm. "This isn't about taxes," he said. "It's about
the partisan dynamic."
Political contributions from wealthy donors are crucial for
presidential campaigns, said Michael Beckel, spokesman for the
Center for Responsive Politics, a research group that tracks
donations and their impact on elections and policy in the U.S.
Thirty-one percent of all individual donations came from
people who donated $2,000 or more during the 2008 presidential
elections, according to the Federal Election Commission. "We
are definitely seeing a slower start in donors giving money
than we did four years ago," Beckel said.
In the second quarter of 2007, Republican candidates raised
about $115 million from individual donors. In the second
quarter of this year, the latest crop of candidates raised
about a third of that, according to the Campaign Finance
Institute.
ON THE SIDELINES
The frustration among wealthy donors has been building
throughout the year.
For months, Congress fought about raising the federal
government's borrowing limit. An agreement to raise the debt
ceiling and cut spending in August came just in time to avert a
possible debt default but concerns about the gridlock and the
nation's budget deficits led credit rating agency Standard &
Poor's to remove the United States' triple-A rating.
In the weeks that followed, stock indexes have seen wild
swings, including a record number of days of 400-plus point
swings in the Dow Jones industrial average.
Markets have remained volatile since and the gridlock
continues. On Tuesday, the Senate blocked President Barack
Obama's $447 billion jobs bill.
One client told Hilton that he was recently contacted by
the political party he is affiliated with to make a
contribution. He told Hilton that he declined, telling the
caller that considering the situation in Washington and with
his retirement account down 25 percent partly because of it, he
didn't want to contribute.
In the Washington, D.C. area, wealthy donors are often
active in fund-raising for presidential campaigns. This year,
many are sitting on the sidelines, said Ted Halpern, a
Rockville, Maryland-based financial adviser whose average
client has more than $2 million in assets.
"My clients are the ones who are usually hosting
fund-raisers at their homes," he said. Many have historically
been staunch Democrats, but Halpern said this year some say
they might vote for a Republican because they hope a change
will lead to action of some kind in Washington, Halpern said.
"There is just a lot of resentment out there," he said.
Jim Heitman, an adviser with Compass Financial Planning in
Alta Loma, California, whose average account size is $1.3
million, said several of his clients are usually active in
their parties. But this year, they're doing less and some are
using the money they earmark for political contributions to pay
off mortgages on vacation homes or to invest in alternative
assets like gold, he said.
"The attitude is increasingly 'a pox on both their
houses,'" Heitman said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, Additional reporting by Kim
Dixon. Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Martin Howell)