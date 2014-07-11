By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. investment bank and
brokerage firm Raymond James Financial expects 2014 to be its
best recruiting year since the global financial crisis, at a
time when top brokers are reluctant to change jobs, a senior
executive at the firm said.
Tash Elwyn, president of Raymond James & Associates Private
Client Group, said he expects to hire more advisers with a
strong track record of generating revenue in 2014 than any time
in the last five years. However, the firm may not end the year
with more net new advisers than in 2013.
"We are well on pace for the best recruiting year ever, with
the exception of 2008-2009, which was an anomaly," said Elwyn,
who oversees the branch-based arm of the parent brokerage firm
Raymond James Financial, in an interview on Wednesday.
Raymond James' roughly 6,200 financial advisers manage $462
billion in assets, in its traditional retail branches as well as
broker-dealer offices that are owned by independent contractors.
In 2008 and 2009, when the financial crisis drove many
advisers to take their clients and move, the firm attracted
hundreds of brokers away from the industry's four largest firms,
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit, Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS AG's
U.S. Wealth Management Americas.
A Raymond James spokeswoman declined to specify hiring
numbers for 2008 and 2009.
For the first time since then, Elwyn said he expects an
increase, of 50 percent this year over 2013, in the amount of
trailing-12-months' revenue produced by new hires.
Raymond James this year has hired at least 28 new financial
advisers, who produced about $40.4 million in
trailing-12-months' revenue at their previous firms. In 2013 its
60 new financial advisers had about $30.4 million of revenue for
the comparable period.
This year's new advisers come from all top four U.S.
brokerages as well as independent broker dealers and registered
investment advisers, Reuters data show.
"They have a big recruiting sales force and they're
aggressive," said Frank LaRosa, a former complex director for
Morgan Stanley who heads Elite Recruiting & Consulting and has
recruited advisers for Raymond James.
Raymond James offers signing bonuses for advisers hired to
its retail branch that are in line with the industry and which
top out near 150 percent of an adviser's trailing-12-months'
revenue.
Unlike many other competitors, Raymond James allows its
advisers to take their book of clients with them when they leave
the firm.
