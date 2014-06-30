By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, June 30
NEW YORK, June 30 After years of jumping from
one firm to another, U.S. securities brokers are changing jobs
less frequently and the largest brokerage firms say they are
seeing their lowest attrition rates in years as financial
markets strengthen.
Attrition rates are sharply lower at the nation's four
largest firms, known as wirehouses: Morgan Stanley, Bank
of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit, Wells Fargo
Advisors and UBS AG's U.S. Wealth Management
Americas, according to head counts recorded in the firms'
earnings reports and an analysis by Reuters.
The wirehouses lost almost 1,500 financial advisers total in
2012 and again in 2013, according to Aite Group, a research
firm. Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch each lost approximately 5
percent of their net adviser force in 2012, the group reported.
That has slowed considerably in 2014. Morgan Stanley, the
nation's largest brokerage firm by selling force, lost just 30
financial advisers overall, or 0.2 percent, in the first quarter
2014 from the fourth quarter 2013. Morgan Stanley's attrition
rate leveled out sooner than its competitors because the firm
added a net 104 advisers in 2013.
Merrill Lynch had an attrition rate of just 0.3 percent in
the first quarter 2014 from the fourth quarter 2013, and UBS did
as well, the firms reported. Wells Fargo declined to comment for
this article. Merrill has told Reuters it is now selectively
recruiting new brokers.
"Attrition is down across the industry," Greg Fleming,
president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told reporters
and editors at Reuters' recent Global Wealth Management Summit.
Many brokers who left staff jobs at wirehouses in the five
years since 2009 went to smaller broker dealers or registered
investment advisor firms that gave the advisers more autonomy to
own their own businesses or choose investments for their
clients.
But executives at those acquiring firms concede that the
trend has slowed, attributing that in part to the brokers
getting older and now wanting to make a big career shift when
they are nearing retirement.
"It's the age," Joe Duran, chief executive officer and
founding partner of United Capital, a national registered
investment advisor firm, told Reuters reporters and editors
attending the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit earlier
this month.
Nearly half of financial advisers are over the age of 55,
according to research firm Cerulli Associates.
Anecdotally, recruiters say that the slowdown in broker
moves is creating a sellers' market in which firms are
selectively raising the amount of signing bonuses and benefits
they will give to a top adviser who jumps over.
"If an adviser wants to leave right now, he can write his
own ticket," said Mindy Diamond, president of recruiting agency
Diamond Consultants. "Competition forces competition... and
incentive packages are at a new high watermark."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)