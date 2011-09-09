LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters)--I've been meaning to write about for ages about the efforts underway to regulate the shadow banking sector.

Let me start by saying what a ridiculous term shadow banking is - so sinister and vague. And not surprisingly, regulation of the subject seems painfully slow.

The Financial Stability Board's September progress report has budged little from its July report, yet the Board is scheduled to update G20 finance ministers next month in the run-up to the November Summit in Cannes.

That should be a short meeting. Because it doesn't look like they've got much further than the data and information-sharing exercise that was agreed in July.

And even that is only intended to "lay the basis for data collection and assessment of global trends and risks in shadow banking from 2012 onwards".

No hurry then, guys.

They say they've developed "general principles for designing and implementing regulatory measures" and conducted "a regulatory mapping exercise to take stock of existing national and international initiatives on the four broad categories of possible regulatory measures".

But I reckon it's going to get hopelessly complicated.

FOUR CATEGORIES (REALLY?)

Here's why. The four categories are: -Maturity transformation -Liquidity transformation -Imperfect credit risk transfer and/or -Leverage

Take those four categories and multiply them by the five areas selected for possible future regulatory action: -Bank interaction with shadow banking entities (including limits on the size and nature of bank exposures to shadow banks and risk-based capital requirements for those exposures); -Money market funds -Other shadow banking entities (undefined) -Securitisation (focusing on retention requirements and transparency), and -Securities lending and repos.

Then multiply the 20 items we've got by the 20 national regulatory bodies in the G20 that will want to evaluate each of these as they pertain to their own jurisdictions.

Then multiply our now 400 separate items by the various types of shadow banks that are the subjects of the exercise - let's call it a conservative five - so we've got potentially more than 2,000 separate pieces of work.

It's the perfect recipe for inertia.

ENDLESS WRANGLING

There's already disagreement among members as to how shadow banks should be regulated. The wrangling will be endless.

The FSB has set up dedicated work streams for each of the five areas above, which will draw up policy recommendations by July 2012 (end-2012 for securities lending/repos). Good luck!

The starting point for this whole debate was a little woolly. Take a look at the FSB's original positioning paper, published in April. The authors failed to mention any of the types of entities they have on the radar; they beat about the bush and relegated the topic to the realm of concept and descriptive account.

Basically, we're talking about entities like hedge funds, private equity firms, bank conduits, money market funds, SPVs, (securitisation vehicles, asset-backed commercial paper etc) that engage in activities which may be considered to be a form of banking.

It seems to me the fundamental problem of putting together a regulatory framework for such a diverse group of entities is, if you know what you're trying to regulate but are less certain specifically about whom you're regulating, then you don't really have a hope of hermetically regulating them.

Rather than the work streams it has set up, I would have preferred if the Board had come up with committees dedicated to understanding how each type of non-bank entity engages with the credit intermediation chain, i.e. an asset management committee (including hedge funds); a private equity committee, etc.

It's perfectly reasonable for bank regulators to take a look at entities that provide bank-like functions, particularly to get a feel for the cross-over between banks and other entities in the chain.

In principle, that gives them a shot at understanding, and then avoiding or mitigating any systemic risk that's buildingout of the glare of prudential regulation through any of the four broad areas listed above.

ONE SIZE WON'T FIT ALL

The fear is that if banks are adequately regulated but in the absence of any regulatory gatekeeping away from the banks, bank credit intermediation will morph into non-regulated non-bank credit intermediation.

Let's face it: the differentiation between the two can be fairly illusory.

At the same time as I think it's reasonable to include the activities of non-bank credit intermediaries in the overall banking regulatory landscape, there are pitfalls. A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate.

The issue here is not what the motley group of entities necessarily does in their day jobs, so to speak, but what and where the crossover points are between banking and non-banking and then figuring out a way of regulating the entry and exit transmission points between the two worlds.

The bottom line is I suspect it's going to be simpler to regulate not the who but the what.

In other words, regulate the nature, direction and impact points of the transmission rather than those doing the transmitting.

That avoids having to deal with the convoluted and impossible task of creating a sufficiently robust framework that covers every kind of market participant that sits outside the circle of banking regulation.

