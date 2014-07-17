ZURICH, July 16 UBS cemented its lead
over U.S. brokerage Bank of America Corp as the world's
largest private bank and is within striking distance of managing
$2 trillion on behalf of the wealthy, according to a study on
Thursday.
The study by London-based wealth management consultant
Scorpio Partnership found that Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse and Royal Bank of Canada rounded out
the top five overall.
UBS is nearly two years into a plan to cut back on riskier
debt trading activities and put its private banking arm at the
heart of its strategy, a move it says will drive returns for
shareholders.
Zurich-based UBS displaced Bank of America in the top spot
last year in the annual benchmark after the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based bank sold its private bank outside the United
States to Switzerland's Julius Baer, which shot up to
12th place in this year's ranking as a result of the
acquisition.
Private banks worldwide saw nearly double 2012's growth in
assets last year, in part due to favourable securities markets,
which added value to existing assets, but also by winning fresh
funds.
The private banking industry now manages $20.3 trillion in
total, up from $18.5 trillion one year ago.
A global tax crackdown and tighter regulation has hit
private banking in Switzerland in particular, which is the
world's largest offshore cash centre with roughly 2 trillion
Swiss francs ($2.23 trillion) in assets.
Spending to bring private banks into line with rules laid
out by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) governing secrecy and data sharing is also rising.
Cost-to-income ratios crept up to an average 83 percent,
compared to 80 percent one year ago.
"Overall, key growth indicators are positive but efficiency
ratio averages are not yet improving, which is still an alarm
bell to consider by many in the corridors of power," Scorpio
said.
The study found that American brokerage firms were doubling
down at home as opposed to expanding overseas. In the United
States, the top five brokers in 2013 were Bofa, Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and Northern
Trust.
($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)