GENEVA, June 3 The head of international operations for Coutts said that the private bank is not for sale as parent company Royal Bank of Scotland embarks on a crash diet to shed assets and shore up capital.

"RBS is getting in better and better shape and they won't need to sell Coutts to raise capital," Alexander Classen told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit on Monday. "The sale of Coutts is not on the agenda."

State-backed RBS said in May it had agreed plans with Britain's financial regulator to build its capital cushion.

The bank, 81 percent owned by taxpayers, is reducing the size of its investment bank, selling non-core assets and 20-25 percent of its U.S. arm Citizens in the next two years through a stock market listing.

Classen, who took over two years ago as head of Coutts' international business, said that much progress has already been made to refocus the 320-year-old bank, which has cut the number of countries it serves from 170 to 70.

"It is like a very valuable collector's car from your grandad, sitting in the barn for 30 years," he said.

"You dismantle it, take away the dust and the rust and put it back on the road. This is what the team has been doing the past few years."